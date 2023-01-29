Malaysia’s private consumption could be bright spark amid dim economic outlook

KUALA LUMPUR- Private consumption could be the bright spark amid Malaysia’s economic gloom, with retailers like local hypermarket chain Mydin and tech giant Apple making plans for expansion.

Some analysts and businesses say factors such as China reopening its borders and firmer commodity and oil prices will also be a boost to the economy.

Australian retailer Harvey Norman announced in December that it is eyeing to open another 52 stores in Malaysia within the next six years. The company also expects a double-digit growth in sales in 2023.

Tech giant Apple is planning to set up its first stores in Malaysia and has started to hire employees locally. It already has stores in Thailand and Singapore.

Local hypermarket chain Mydin, which has 61 branches in Malaysia targeting low-income groups, plans to open up to three new outlets in 2024.

Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin, managing director of Mydin, said private consumption is expected to increase in 2023, noting that there was already a spike in footfall in all its outlets.

“The footfall in January is 10 per cent above pre-Covid-19 levels in 2019. We foresee this momentum continuing due to stronger commodity prices that will increase the disposable income of farmers,” he told The Straits Times.

These moves appear to buck the results of surveys which showed that Malaysia faces rising economic pessimism.

Recent polls like the PwC Global CEO survey revealed that 74 per cent of Malaysian CEOs foresee global economic growth declining in the next 12 months.

According to the survey, these executives cited inflation, macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical conflict as the top three threats to economic growth in 2023.

Another survey, the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, found that economic optimism in Malaysia is currently at an all-time low, dropping 20 percentage points since the 2022 edition.