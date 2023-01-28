Zahid cements power with purge of dissenters, but risks move backfiring on Umno

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno chief Zahid Hamidi has tightened his stranglehold on power by sacking a list of prominent leaders ahead of party polls, despite him having led the party to its worst defeat in the recent general election.

Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein were among the casualties of a purge that has wiped out nearly all detractors, and eliminated the threat of them taking any top posts in the party election, which is now set to run from Feb 1 to March 18.