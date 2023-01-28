News analysis

Zahid cements power with purge of dissenters, but risks move backfiring on Umno

Nadirah H. Rodzi
Malaysia Correspondent
Umno chief Zahid Hamidi's and his deputy’s hold on power is now secure with the no-contest motion passed at the party’s general assembly on Jan 14. PHOTO: ZAHID HAMIDI/FACEBOOK
Updated
Published
27 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Umno chief Zahid Hamidi has tightened his stranglehold on power by sacking a list of prominent leaders ahead of party polls, despite him having led the party to its worst defeat in the recent general election.

Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein were among the casualties of a purge that has wiped out nearly all detractors, and eliminated the threat of them taking any top posts in the party election, which is now set to run from Feb 1 to March 18.

