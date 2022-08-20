Malaysia cops nab man for online threats against Chief Justice over Najib's case

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have arrested a man for uploading online threats against the country's Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

Malaysia police headquarters corporate communications head, Assistant Commissioner Skandaguru Anandan said the 30-year-old man was arrested after investigations were launched against a Facebook user by the name of Apiez Bond.

"He was arrested at a house in Puchong (Selangor) on Aug 19 at around 11.15pm. One handphone with its sim card has been seized by the police and we believe it had been used to send the threats," Mr Skandaguru said in a statement.

"The suspect has been remanded until Aug 23. The police view the matter seriously and will not compromise on any criminal actions or issues that can disrupt public peace."

Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said on Friday that investigations were being conducted over threats to the Chief Justice.

There had been some calls on social media for Tengku Maimun to recuse herself from the final appeal of ex-premier Najib Razak on the SRC International graft case, alleging purported conflict of interest connected to the chief judge.

Malaysia's first female chief justice, Tengku Maimun, 63, is heading a five-member Federal Court bench hearing Najib's appeal.

Should Najib, 69, fail in this appeal, he faces 12 years in jail and RM210 million (S$65 million) in fines.

He was convicted by Malaysia's High Court in July 2020 of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

A three-member bench at the Court of Appeal upheld the conviction in December 2021.