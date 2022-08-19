Najib discharges ZIST defence team in final appeal against jail term

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak on Friday (Aug 19) discharged his defence team, as a hearing into a final appeal against his corruption conviction and jail sentence entered its second day.

The Federal Court was told by lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik that Zaid Ibrahim Suflan TH Liew & Partners (ZIST) is no longer with Najib.

At the outset of Friday's proceedings, Hisyam stood up to tell the apex court that ZIST have been let go.

"The solicitors have been discharged by the appellant," he said.

Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat responded, "I see."

Officially, Hisyam is still Najib's counsel, as directed by the panel of judges that dismissed his application to discharge himself on Thursday.

Hisyam is currently sitting in the proceedings.

The hearing resumed with lead prosecutor V. Sithambaram making his submissions.