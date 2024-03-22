KL luxury condo becomes hideaway for $4.1m worth of drugs

KAJANG – A luxury condominium in Kuala Lumpur was among several locations raided in a police operation that led to the seizure of drugs worth more than RM14.5 million (S$4.1 million).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Khaw Kok Chin said the condominium was used for storing the drugs before distribution.

“We seized 332.443kg of syabu (methamphetamine), 6.07kg of MDMA (Ecstasy) powder, 8.1kg of Erimin-5 pills and 15.7kg of Ecstasy pills, with a total value of about RM14.5 million,” Datuk Khaw told a press conference at the police headquarters on March 21.

He added that the drugs seized could have supplied 1.8 million users.

Two men, aged 33 and 44, were also detained in the operation on March 19.

“Those detained were the transporter and storekeeper. They were paid between RM2,000 and RM3,000 for each job. One of the suspects has a criminal record,” he said.

He added that a vehicle worth RM38,000 and used by the suspects was also seized in the operation.

The suspects will be detained until March 25.

“We believe the mastermind and other bigger players in the syndicate are still at large. We will hunt them down,” Mr Khaw said.

Initial investigations revealed that the syndicate caters to local and overseas markets.

“We believe they send the drugs to neighbouring countries via courier,” Mr Khaw said.

“They have been operating since the middle of last year.”

He said the department will continue to conduct more such operations targeting drug syndicates. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK