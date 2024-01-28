Malaysian cops seize $850k worth of drugs from smuggling ring, arrest 8 in raids

JOHOR BAHRU - Malaysian police have seized close to RM3 million (S$852,000) worth of drugs and arrested eight men, including the suspected mastermind of a smuggling syndicate.

Johor police chief commissioner M. Kumar said the suspects were arrested in a special operation involving the Johor and Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Departments on Jan 24 and 25.

“The syndicate is believed to have been active since June 2023, smuggling drugs to a neighbouring country through sea routes with the help of boat skippers,” he told a press conference at state police headquarters on Jan 28.

“The suspects, all locals, were arrested in five raids around the Johor Bahru, Muar, Permatang Pauh (Penang) and Muadzam Shah (Pahang) areas.

“The first raid was on a house in Parit Jawa, Muar, which is believed to be the storage and transit point for the drugs before they are smuggled out.”

He said police will also work with their counterparts in the neighbouring country to investigate the syndicate’s activities.

Mr Kumar said the suspects, aged 23 to 40, tested negative for drugs.

“However, seven of them have records involving drug and criminal offences, while one is on the wanted list,” he said.

The suspects have all been remanded for seven days since Jan 25.

Mr Kumar said the drug haul from the operation comprised 82.86kg of methamphetamine, 2.78g of ecstasy pills and 2.5g of ketamine, worth a total of RM2.735 million.

“We also seized eight cars, 12 motorcycles, gold and jewellery, cash and watches amounting to RM1.78 million,” he said, adding that the total value of all seized items, including the drugs, came to RM4.52 million.

He said the case is being investigated for trafficking dangerous drugs. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK