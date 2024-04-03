KK Mart boss apologises to Malaysia’s King over socks issue

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar granted an audience to Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan, the owner of KK Mart which was recently involved in the controversial socks issue.

During the 15-minute meeting on April 3, Mr Chai sought the King’s forgiveness, apologising to him and all Muslims over the socks issue.

His Majesty decreed that all parties, including KK Mart, must be more careful with the products they sell, especially imported goods, to avoid any recurrences of the issue.

“Everyone must be more responsible. Don’t let this incident repeat and I hope this is the last time I will have to stress on this,” he decreed to the Royal Press Office.

“Once again, I warn all parties against taking advantage of this incident, including inciting the people.

“I do not want this issue prolonged any further,” he said in a post on Facebook.

In March, KK Super Mart founder Chai was charged over wounding the religious feelings for selling socks with the word “Allah” printed on them.

The convenience store chain has also sued the vendor of the socks, claiming its business was sabotaged by the supplier.

Controversy over the socks have led to some calling for a boycott of KK Mart, while multiple cases of petrol bombs thrown at different outlets have been reported.