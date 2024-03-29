Malaysia’s heated ‘Allah’ socks issue exposes feeble govt reaction in tamping down major controversy

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia went through a wild ride of accusations and apologies in the last three weeks following the discovery of socks printed with the word “Allah” being sold at several outlets of the KK Super Mart chain of convenience stores.

Questions remain on whether the issue could spiral further.

The public furore over an apparent oversight by the company has exposed the government’s feeble attempts to tamp down emotions involving the country’s most sensitive “3R” issues of race, religion and royalty. The Youth chief of Umno, a government party, was even allowed to rally calls to heavily punish the company’s owners and boycott their shops.

Some critics have questioned the lack of response from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy, Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi, over the issue, instead of jumping in quickly to cool heads.

There are now social media calls for boycotts of other non-Muslim owned convenience stores that dominate Malaysia’s business landscape, even as the authorities investigate the March 26 incident where a petrol bomb was thrown at a KK Super Mart outlet in northern Perak state.

The socks issue had struck a raw nerve among the Muslim community, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, said risk consultancy KRA Group’s strategic director Amir Fareed Rahim.

“The Malay ground has been very emotional in its response to this issue, which is seen as demeaning towards Muslims,” Mr Amir told The Straits Times.

He added that the issue is also partly compounded by a trust deficit on the Malay ground on the government’s credentials in protecting and defending Islam.

While the founder of KK Super Mart, Chai Kee Kan, had apologised publicly – twice – this did little to ease the situation. Indeed, he was charged in court on March 26 with wounding the religious feelings of others.

Several leaders of Umno, a key ally in Mr Anwar’s multi-coalition government, had also “taken advantage of the issue to bolster the party’s standing among the Malays by fanning the fire of discontent, calling for boycotts of KK Super Mart and stern action to be taken”, said Mr Amir.

Umno Youth chief Akmal Saleh had repeatedly called for heavy punishment and a boycott of the stores.

Professor James Chin, who teaches Asian studies at Tasmania University, said Malay politicians are using Islam as a platform to rally support.

“If you can play up Islam, especially in this case which shows disrespect to Islam, they will use it to mobilise the people. In Malaysia, people become illogical when it comes to religious issues,” he told ST.

Former Cabinet minister Khairy Jamaluddin, an associate senior fellow at Iseas – Yusof Ishak Institute, wrote in an article on March 28 in Fulcrum – published by the institute – that Datuk Seri Anwar and Mr Zahid have done little to douse the fire.

“Anwar’s partner in his unity government, Umno, has given Mr Akmal tacit support. Its president, deputy premier Zahid Hamidi, has largely stayed silent and has not been interested in reining in his youth chief. This may be a risky tactic to try and shore up the support of the Muslim-Malay community, which has not warmed up to the unity government, Anwar’s premiership, or returned to supporting the once dominant Umno,” he wrote.

“For his part, Anwar seems to be taking a cue from Zahid by choosing to say as little as possible out of fear that it will further alienate Muslim-Malay voters. The result may be that he gains absolutely nothing.”