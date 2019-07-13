Jokowi and Prabowo meet for first time since presidential election - at MRT station

JAKARTA (JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - President Joko Widodo met his former challenger Prabowo Subianto on Saturday (July 13) morning at an MRT station in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta, in their first encounter following the bitterly contested presidential election.

Wearing similar white shirts, the two men shook hands at the station before taking a ride together on the country's first MRT line that began operation in March. While on the train, the two chatted privately in a closed car.

People around them chanted "we love you" as Mr Joko, also known as Jokowi, and Mr Prabowo were seen getting out of the train at Senayan station at 10.50am.

"I have yet to take an MRT ride, so thank you Mr President for taking me. I congratulate Jokowi as the President," Mr Prabowo said after getting off the train.

The Gerindra Party chairman was the only contestant to challenge Mr Joko's reelection bid in April. Alongside businessman and former Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno, Mr Prabowo rallied four political parties to support his run against Mr Joko's coalition of nine parties.

Mr Joko secured his second term by capturing 55.5 per cent of the vote or over 85 million ballots, while Mr Prabowo gathered over 68 million votes or 44.5 per cent of the ballots.

Mr Prabowo, who had claimed victory multiple times since the eve of the April 17 polling day, challenged the final results at the Constitutional Court, saying that the General Elections Commission (KPU) had conspired in favour of the incumbent.

The court ruled to uphold Mr Joko's victory after Mr Prabowo was unable to substantiate his claims.

Many have been worried that the polarisation during the election would worsen since Mr Prabowo had refrained from meeting Jokowi or congratulating him for his victory. The meeting on Saturday has supposedly dismissed the concerns.

Related Story Indonesia court upholds Jokowi win, rejects Prabowo challenge

Related Story Jakarta inaugurates MRT system to tackle one of world's worst traffic jams

"If leaders have good communication then it would be easier to give advice... because democracy needs checks and balances," Mr Prabowo said.

Mr Joko said: "After contesting the election, alhamdulillah me and Prabowo have met again."

The two men later headed for brunch at Sate Khas Senayan, a popular restaurant at nearby shopping centre.