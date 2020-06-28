Johor MB: Discussion, preparation ongoing to reopen Malaysia-Singapore border

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The discussion and preparation to reopen the Malaysia-Singapore border are ongoing, says Johor Menetri Besar Hasni Mohammad.

He said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has assured him that the federal government is doing its best to ensure that the reopening of the border will take place soon.

"When? We may need to wait for Singapore to be done with its general election but preparation and discussion between the two countries are still ongoing," he said.

Datuk Hasni said the Johor government has given suggestions on ways to ensure that those working in Singapore will be able to commute daily again.

He said this in his speech at SK Kampung Dato' Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam during his working visit to the Kluang district on Sunday (June 28).

Earlier, Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said that Singapore's general election would not cause a delay in the reopening of border between the Republic and Malaysia.

"It (the election) will not affect (the reopening of the border).

"Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was present during the virtual Asean summit meeting on Friday and even after the election was announced, I was also still in discussion with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan," he said.