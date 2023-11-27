Johor identifies 3 possible LRT lines in Johor Bahru that complement JB-S’pore RTS Link

ISKANDAR PUTERI - Johor has identified three possible light rail transit (LRT) lines that stretch for 30km in and around Johor Bahru.

State works, transportation and infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said a development study had been previously conducted by the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) and Johor Public Transport Corporation (PAJ).

“The study proposed that the LRT should be developed in Johor Bahru to complement the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link), which is slated to be completed by early 2027.

“Based on the study conducted by IRDA and PAJ, there are three LRT lines proposed. The lines are the Tebrau line, Skudai line and Iskandar Puteri line, which will stretch until the Senai International Airport in Kulai,” he said, adding that each line would be about 10km long.

Mr Mohamad Fazli, who is also the Bukit Pasir assemblyman, said this during a press conference at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar on Nov 26.

He added that having the LRT system in Johor Bahru would also complement other modes of transportation projects, such as the Gemas-Johor Baru Electrified Double Track Project and the Bus Rapid Transit.

“However, a thorough study is still needed because we need to ensure that these ideas are able to meet the needs of traffic in Johor Bahru,” Mr Mohamad Fazli said.

“We have to remember that the traffic in Johor Bahru is different from Kuala Lumpur and Penang as we are located right next to Singapore.

“So the next meeting will decide what is the best option that we have before we can send it to the federal government to get approval for the LRT project,” he said.

During the tabling of state budget 2024 on Nov 23, Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, said the state wanted the high-speed rail (HSR) project between Malaysia and Singapore to be revived soon to further stamp the state’s economic position in the region.

“To complete Johor’s ecosystem as the main investment destination in the region, the state government feels that HSR and LRT could be implemented as soon as possible.

“I hope the federal government will give its attention and consider this request,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK