US investigators say video footage of work on Boeing jet's door plug was overwritten

WASHINGTON - The head of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on March 13 that investigators still do not know who worked on a Boeing 737 Max 9 door plug involved in a Jan 5 Alaska Airlines mid-air emergency and that video footage was overwritten.

NTSB chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said in a letter to senators that investigators sought security camera footage when the door plug was opened and closed in September but were informed the material was overwritten.

“The absence of those records will complicate the NTSB’s investigation moving forward,” Ms Homendy said.

The NTSB said previously that four key bolts were missing from the door plug that blew out on the plane.

Last week, Ms Homendy said she spoke to Boeing chief executive officer David Calhoun “and asked for the names of the people who performed the work. He stated he was unable to provide that information and maintained that Boeing has no records of the work being performed.”

Boeing did not immediately comment.

The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the mid-air emergency.

On March 8, Boeing said it believes required documents detailing the removal of the door plug during production were never created.

Boeing said its working hypothesis was “the documents required by our processes were not created when the door plug was opened.”