Indonesians join peaceful rally in solidarity with Palestine

JAKARTA - Thousands of people were at the National Monument on Sunday to express solidarity with the Palestinians amid an ongoing conflict in Gaza, the largest public gathering in Indonesia since the Israel-Hamas war broke out.
Dressed in white robes and black-and-white Palestinian scarves, they waved Palestine flags and chanted “God is Great!” and “Free Palestine” as they demanded Israeli forces end their deadly siege of Gaza.
As footage of bombings in Gaza flashed across the screen, Muslim figures took turns to deliver speeches on a stage at the National Monument (Monas) square, calling for, among others, a boycott of Israeli goods and an investigation of Israel hostilities in Gaza at the international court.
“Israeli oppressors, fight, fight, fight!” and “Indonesia defends Palestine!” the demonstrators shouted.
The peaceful rally was organised by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), the country’s highest Islamic authority. It was supported by the government, as well as Muslim organisations and those of other faiths including Buddhism and Christianity.
Several ministers and politicians including Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, former Jakarta governor and presidential candidate Anies Baswedan and House of Representatives chair Puan Maharani were present.
Despite the heavy downpour on Saturday night, many protesters arrived from various cities in Java via buses and motorcycles. Some spent the night at the Istiqlal mosque, the largest mosque in South-east Asia, and performed their morning prayers before making their way to Monas at 7am (Singapore time).
Others like Ms Evi Murniyati, 55, and her three friends from Bogor city, outside Jakarta, left their homes when dawn broke. Ms Evi told The Straits Times she wished she could fly to Palestine to cook and care for the orphaned children. She added: “As a mother and woman, my heart shattered into a million pieces when I saw the children who lost their homes, parents, and even their lives. Why them? They are innocent.”
Ms Sumayah, who goes by one name, a 26-year-old content creator, had made banners and persuaded her parents to join her at the event.
“I want to come in person, and not just post on social media, to show I stand with the Palestinians. I have so many emotions right now - sad and angry at the senseless cruelty,” she told ST.
Visibly distraught, she also said: “I couldn’t imagine how life would be if I were a Gaza resident there, every hour, minute, and second, thinking when I will die.”
Sunday’s rally was the latest in a series of recent peaceful protests, including at the United States embassy and United Nations mission only a short walk away from Monas.
Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, and there is no Israeli embassy in the country. A strong supporter of the Palestinians, such rallies are not uncommon in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country of 280 million people.
In March 2023, members of some Muslim groups took to the streets in Jakarta to protest against the Israeli soccer team’s participation in the FIFA U-20 World Cup. The world football governing body stripped Indonesia’s hosting rights following the surge of resistance. In Dec 2017, tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
An Oct 7 incursion by Hamas fighters into Israel, which killed about 1,400 people in Israel, has provoked a retaliation on the militant group. Since then, thousands of Palestinians have reportedly been killed in heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. The situation in Gaza remains desperate, with food, fuel and medicine for the 2.3 million residents all running short, according to reports citing aid groups.
President Joko Widodo has repeatedly condemned the hostilities and called for a ceasefire. He also said Indonesia will continue to communicate with various parties to resolve the issue and send humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.
In an Oct 30 broadcast, he said: “Indonesia is enraged about the worsening situation in Gaza, especially the humanitarian situation. We continue to closely follow developments in Gaza and Indonesia’s position is very clear and firm, strongly condemning random attacks on civilians and civilian facilities in Gaza.”
“Violence must stop, a ceasefire must continue to be sought. Humanitarian assistance must continue to be encouraged and accelerated,” he added.
On Oct 31, Indonesia’s anti-terror police warned the public against taking part in pro-Palestinian protests and fund-raising activities being staged by several terror groups due to perceived oppression. Security analysts have said the bombardment of Gaza could drive recruitment for Muslim militant groups, but the chances appear small for now.
MUI’s head of Islamic preaching Muhammad Cholil Nafis said in a Nov 2 statement published on the organisation’s website that Sunday’s rally was “positive militancy and fanaticism”.
“It’s to convey our words to the world that the Indonesian people condemn and are angry with Israel’s actions towards Palestine”, he said, adding: “There’s no need to think from the perspective of any faith or religious teaching, our sense of humanity is stirred just from watching innocent people being bombed and killed.”
Meanwhile, MUI’s chairman for foreign relations and international cooperation Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim condemned Israel’s action in Gaza as “the worst genocide and war crime that has aroused global empathy, including Indonesia”.
Protesters told The Straits Times that humanity has no religion and their anger was directed at Israel forces, and not people of other faiths. They also called for Western countries such as the United States to end its support of the Israeli military.
Teachers Endro Sasongko and his wife, Maelani Kusuma, both 55, said this was the second pro-Palestinian rally they had attended in recent years.
Ms Maelani said: “It’s not about religion, it’s about humanity. We can only offer support, prayers, and humanitarian aid now as we are far away. We don’t need to be radical and fight in a war.”
Another protester, Nunung Normawati, 61, said: “You don’t have to be a Muslim to support Palestine, but just be a human, a human with a heart.”