Indonesians join peaceful rally in solidarity with Palestine

JAKARTA - Thousands of people were at the National Monument on Sunday to express solidarity with the Palestinians amid an ongoing conflict in Gaza, the largest public gathering in Indonesia since the Israel-Hamas war broke out.

Dressed in white robes and black-and-white Palestinian scarves, they waved Palestine flags and chanted “God is Great!” and “Free Palestine” as they demanded Israeli forces end their deadly siege of Gaza.

As footage of bombings in Gaza flashed across the screen, Muslim figures took turns to deliver speeches on a stage at the National Monument (Monas) square, calling for, among others, a boycott of Israeli goods and an investigation of Israel hostilities in Gaza at the international court.

“Israeli oppressors, fight, fight, fight!” and “Indonesia defends Palestine!” the demonstrators shouted.

The peaceful rally was organised by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), the country’s highest Islamic authority. It was supported by the government, as well as Muslim organisations and those of other faiths including Buddhism and Christianity.

Several ministers and politicians including Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, former Jakarta governor and presidential candidate Anies Baswedan and House of Representatives chair Puan Maharani were present.

Despite the heavy downpour on Saturday night, many protesters arrived from various cities in Java via buses and motorcycles. Some spent the night at the Istiqlal mosque, the largest mosque in South-east Asia, and performed their morning prayers before making their way to Monas at 7am (Singapore time).

Others like Ms Evi Murniyati, 55, and her three friends from Bogor city, outside Jakarta, left their homes when dawn broke. Ms Evi told The Straits Times she wished she could fly to Palestine to cook and care for the orphaned children. She added: “As a mother and woman, my heart shattered into a million pieces when I saw the children who lost their homes, parents, and even their lives. Why them? They are innocent.”

Ms Sumayah, who goes by one name, a 26-year-old content creator, had made banners and persuaded her parents to join her at the event.

“I want to come in person, and not just post on social media, to show I stand with the Palestinians. I have so many emotions right now - sad and angry at the senseless cruelty,” she told ST.

Visibly distraught, she also said: “I couldn’t imagine how life would be if I were a Gaza resident there, every hour, minute, and second, thinking when I will die.”

Sunday’s rally was the latest in a series of recent peaceful protests, including at the United States embassy and United Nations mission only a short walk away from Monas.