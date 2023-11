LONDON - The leader of the Middle East’s most potent militia has warned that his fighters stand ready to confront the might of the United States military, should the Americans continue to support Israel in the Gaza war.

In his first speech since the start of the fighting, Mr Hassan Nasrallah, the cleric who heads the Hezbollah militia based in Lebanon, dismissed the US decision to deploy two aircraft carrier groups closer to the Middle East to deter Hezbollah as irrelevant.