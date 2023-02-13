Indonesian ex-senior cop gets death sentence for murder of his bodyguard

JAKARTA - An Indonesian court sentenced former police inspector-general Ferdy Sambo to death on Monday for the premeditated murder of his bodyguard, bringing to a close a high-profile scandal that has thrust the country’s police force into the spotlight over alleged impunity and corruption.

The South Jakarta district court concluded that the 49-year-old former internal affairs chief at the National Police was “legally and convincingly guilty” of masterminding the killing of a junior officer, Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, 27, on July 8, 2022, and attempting to cover up his crime by ordering closed-circuit television evidence to be destroyed.

Ferdy’s sentence was heavier than the life imprisonment sought by prosecutors. In sentencing, presiding Judge Wahyu Iman Santoso said aggravating factors included the fact that he had killed his own subordinate who had worked for him for three years, and that the death had caused deep sorrow to the victim’s family.

“The defendant’s action had triggered widespread unrest and commotion in the community. It is also inappropriate for his position as a law enforcement officer,” Judge Wahyu said.

“The defendant’s actions had also tarnished the institution of the National Police in the eyes of the Indonesian community and the international community. The defendant was also convoluted in giving information and did not admit to his crime.”

The murder plot, detailed in a 97-page indictment and witnesses’ testimonies, read like a crime novel.

It all started on July 7, 2022, a day before the murder, when Ferdy’s wife Putri Chandrawathi, 49, telephoned him to complain that Mr Nofriansyah had tried to sexually harass her during a trip to Magelang, Central Java. She repeated her claim when they returned to Jakarta the next afternoon.

Furious, Ferdy summoned another subordinate, junior police officer Richard Eliezer Pudihang Lumliu, 24, and asked if he “had the guts to shoot” Mr Nofriansyah. Richard expressed his readiness.

Ferdy told Richard that Mr Nofriansyah had insulted him and that he “must die”, Judge Wahyu told the court.

“The defendant (Ferdy) said that if Richard were to kill, Ferdy would be able to protect him. But if Ferdy were to kill instead, he wouldn’t be able to protect everyone,” the judge said.

Ferdy said the shooting would be seen as an act of self-defence and him providing protection to Putri.

That evening, at Ferdy’s residence in South Jakarta, Richard fired his Glock-17 three or four times at an unarmed Mr Nofriansyah until he collapsed. Holding a gun in his gloved hand, Ferdy then fatally shot the wounded man with a bullet to the back of his head.

The two-star general then staged the scene to make it look like a shoot-out between his two subordinates. He shot at a wall near Mr Nofriansyah several times. He then placed the dead man’s gun back in his hand and manipulated it to fire at the opposite wall.

But his scheme was exposed, after footage showing police ordering Mr Nofriansyah’s family not to open his coffin when it was delivered to their home went viral on social media. Discrepancies soon emerged between official police statements and accounts by Mr Nofriansyah’s family, who suspected foul play after seeing bruises and cuts on his body, in addition to bullet wounds.

Amid public pressure, President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Indonesian National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo formed a special investigative team, who found that the police officers investigating the case earlier had acted “unprofessionally” at the crime scene and that there were some attempts to destroy and tamper with evidence.