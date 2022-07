JAKARTA - A slain bodyguard alleged to have had an affair with the wife of a police general received death threats prior to his premeditated murder, said lawyers hired by the deceased's family.

Mr Nopryansyah Yosua Hutabarat, 27, who was killed on July 8, had broken down when he confided to a person close to him in June about his fear for his personal safety, according to the lawyers, citing digital footprint and electronic recordings.