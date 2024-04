JAKARTA - Indonesia is planning to start the expansion of its mass rapid transit (MRT) system in the third quarter of 2024, to connect Jakarta with the neighbouring provinces of Banten and West Java at an estimated cost of 165 trillion rupiah (S$13.8 billion), a top official said.

The new East-West line, spanning 84.1km from Banten’s Balaraja and West Java’s Cikarang industrial towns, will link up with the capital city’s MRT line and provide some relief to the traffic-congested roads.