Indonesia rejects Trump's recognition of Golan Heights as part of Israel

JAKARTA - Indonesia firmly rejects the Trump administration's recent decision to recognise the Golan Heights as part of Israel.

"This recognition is not conducive to efforts towards creating peace and regional stability," Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday (March 26).

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump officially recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a decision Mr Trump first announced on Twitter last week and which has since drawn widespread anger.

Mr Trump signed a proclamation on Monday (March 25) officially granting US recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory. He signed it in Washington in the presence of visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967 and later annexed it in 1981 - a move that remains unrecognised internationally.

Syria has called Mr Trump's decision "a blatant attack on its sovereignty".

Indonesia still recognises the Golan Heights as an inseparable part of the sovereignty of the Republic of Syria which is currently occupied by Israel after the 1967 war, said the ministry of foreign affairs.

The ministry added that Indonesia's position is based on the principles in the United Nations charter with regard to the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each country, as well as various elements contained in UN Security Council resolutions relating to the Golan Heights, including Resolution 242 (1967), 338 (1973) and 497 (1981).

These cover the rejection of the acquisition of a region carried out by force, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Golan Heights, the rejection of Israel's legal jurisdiction over the territory, and affirmation that Israel's move to occupy the Golan Heights is illegal and does not have the effect of international law.

"Indonesia urges the international community to continue to respect international law and the UN charter, and to continue to be guided by the UN resolution relating to promotion of the peace process in the Middle East region," said the ministry.