Indonesia keeping tabs on Mid-East crisis; no citizens affected by Iran’s strike on Israel

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said on April 14 that it is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and that no Indonesian citizens have been affected by Iran’s first-ever attack on Israel.

This was based on information from the Indonesian embassy in the Jordanian capital of Amman, which gathered the responses of Indonesians living in Israel, the ministry said.

According to the embassy, 115 Indonesians live in Israel, most of whom reside in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Arava.

Iran launched drones and missiles at Israel late on April 13 in response to an April 1 air strike on an Iranian consular building in the Syrian capital of Damascus. Twelve people, including two senior generals in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, were among those killed in the attack.

The Indonesian Foreign Ministry said it is closely monitoring any escalation in unrest that may develop following Iran’s assault on Israel.

It is also communicating and coordinating with the Indonesian embassies in Amman and Tehran, as well as other Indonesian representatives in the Middle East.

As many as 376 Indonesians live in Iran, and the majority of them are students based in the city of Qom.