Indonesia election: Front runner Prabowo’s rivals meeting in secret to erode his lead

JAKARTA – The campaign teams of rival candidates to Mr Prabowo Subianto, the front runner in Indonesia’s Feb 14 presidential election, are meeting in secret to find ways to erode his lead, sources involved in campaigning told The Straits Times (ST).

Supporters of Mr Anies Baswedan and Mr Ganjar Pranowo are teaming up to exchange information and strategise their moves, amid claims that Mr Prabowo’s camp has been using hardball tactics against them, such as getting security officers to tear down their election posters.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a campaign strategist for Mr Ganjar told ST: “(Our) teams at the grassroots level, the working level, have been getting in touch informally with the Anies camp to discuss how we can outmanoeuvre them (the Prabowo camp). Our banners, flags were taken down by them. We work together, for example, to help protect these campaign materials.”

“Without being orchestrated, our relations (between the Anies and Ganjar camps) are good. It just flows naturally, fuelled by a sense of solidarity. Our grassroots on the ground don’t slide-tackle each other,” a senior campaign manager from one of the camps told ST.

Despite being ahead of his rivals in several opinion surveys, Mr Prabowo could lose the race if he fails to garner over 50 per cent of the votes on Feb 14 and a run-off vote between the top two contenders is held. If his rivals were to combine forces and consolidate their votes in the second round, scheduled for June 26, they may well pip the defence minister to the post.

“The understanding is that if Ganjar goes into the second round (of the 2024 presidential election), the Anies camp will support and endorse Ganjar. And vice versa,” said the strategist.

The two camps have also agreed to join forces in collecting evidence of rule breaches by Mr Prabowo during campaigning that could be used later to file a complaint. An election win could be overturned if a rival can prove there are prior structured, systematic and massive breaches of rules, according to Indonesia’s election law.

Members of Parliament from Mr Ganjar’s Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which commands the largest number of seats in the House, have complained about a November 2023 incident in which policemen in East Java province were seen allegedly helping to hang up the campaign posters of Mr Prabowo, 72, and his vice-presidential running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, who is the elder son of President Joko Widodo.

Mr Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, head of strategy coordination at Mr Prabowo’s campaign team, has dismissed such allegation as nonsense, as Mr Prabowo has been leading the other two contenders by a wide margin in the opinion polls.

Mr Prabowo garnered 43.7 per cent of support, while Mr Anies and Mr Ganjar received 26.1 per cent and 19.4 per cent, respectively, according to opinion polls conducted between Dec 13 and 18 by Jakarta-based think-tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

A video footage that went viral in November showed civil security officers in Pematang Siantar, North Sumatra province, taking down the billboard posters of Mr Ganjar, 55, and his running mate Mahfud MD, 66.

Meanwhile, amateur videos of an incident on Dec 30, 2023 showed a group of Mr Ganjar’s supporters and six soldiers in Boyolali, Central Java, involved in arguments on the street before the soldiers assaulted the civilians, injuring seven, two of whom were hospitalised. Mr Ganjar was campaigning in the regency at the time. The military is investigating the case.

The altercation was preceded by Mr Ganjar’s supporters riding motorcycles with loud exhaust pipes in a convoy which was stopped by the military officers, according to tribunnews.com.

The Jakarta Post reported that Mr Anies’ campaign team has complained against West Java’s acting governor Bey Machmuddin for giving discriminatory treatment to national politicians campaigning in his jurisdiction.