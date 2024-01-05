Popularity of Indonesian President Jokowi’s son Gibran endures despite election campaign gaffes: Experts

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is running for vice-president in Indonesia’s 2024 polls, has found himself in hot soup yet again – this time having to address an alleged campaign violation involving distributing milk to children.

But despite a series of slip-ups surrounding the 36-year-old candidate, including inaccurate comments on pregnant women and reported misbehaviour during official debates, analysts say his electoral prospects are not significantly dented.