Husband dies of pufferfish poisoning in Johor weeks after wife’s death

KUALA LUMPUR - Two weeks after his wife died of pufferfish poisoning, the husband, too, died on Saturday after being in a coma.

The death of the elderly couple from the village of Chamek, in Kluang, Johor, has raised questions over the effectiveness of Malaysian laws and enforcement concerning sale of the fish, which is purportedly being done openly to unsuspecting customers, who are unaware of the risks.

“It is with deepest sadness I inform you that I have lost my father this morning,” their daughter Ng Ai Lee, 51, told The Straits Times in a Whatsapp message.

Ms Ng, chief financial officer of a public listed company, is now campaigning to raise awareness among the public on the dangers of eating pufferfish and is pushing for more effective enforcement. She claimed that the fish is openly traded on Facebook live, e-commerce platforms, and at stalls with no enforcement.

According to Ms Ng, her father, Mr Ng Chuan Sing, 84, had bought it from their regular fishmonger who sells at her hometown once a week. It was the first time he was buying pufferfish, and had no idea it was poisonous. He bought 1kg for RM18 (S$5) on March 25.

After her parents ate it the same day, they suffered numbness in their hands and legs.

On the way to hospital, her mother, Ms Lim Siew Guan, 83, experienced shortness of breath and lost consciousness upon arrival at the emergency department. Her father also lost his ability to breathe shortly after. She died at around 7pm the same day.

“From our hometown residents, many commented they have purchased from the same seller before, without knowing it is poisonous,” Ms Ng said. “Her WhatsApp messages claimed her fish is safe to consume as she has sold this fish for years and no one has been hurt.”

According to news reports, the fish came from a fisherman from the coastal Johor town of Mersing and was processed by a distributor in Batu Pahat.

Ms Ng is now urging the government to ensure enforcement of existing laws.

“If the current legislation is not sufficient, amendments should be made to eliminate the trading of the fish. I doubt in Malaysia we can regulate licences for sellers of pufferfish, hence we should ban this fish from being traded.

“It is important to educate the public, and traders should have the social responsibility to stop trading. This incident will soon be forgotten, but no life should be lost further due to the poisonous fish. It is of utmost importance to create more awareness to protect lives.”

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a social media post on March 30 that Section 13 of the Food Act 1983 prohibits the sale of any food that has in or upon it any substance which is poisonous, harmful or otherwise injurious to health.

Under the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority Act 1972, fish containing toxins are also not allowed to be sold. But there are no specific laws pertaining to the sale of pufferfish.