For some Malaysians, the forbidden fugu is a delicacy while some remain unaware about toxins

PETALING JAYA - Numbness in the face and mouth as well as difficulties in breathing are among the effects of consuming deadly toxins from puffer fish.

Until today, there is no anti-toxin that could treat poisoning caused by the potentially deadly puffer fish, experts say.

Despite that, the fish – which is locally known as “ikan buntal” – is still a delicacy among select groups in Malaysia.

According to the Fisheries Department, a total of 1,337 tonnes of puffer fish landings were recorded in 2020.

“Consumers who bought filleted puffer fish online must also be aware of the species, as most puffer fishes varieties are poisonous,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Under the Food Act 1983, sellers who are found to be selling food that is harmful to humans could be fined or jailed.”

Meanwhile, department director-general Adnan Hussain said that the public should avoid consuming unknown species of puffer fish.

The 83-year-old woman in Johor who lost her life after consuming puffer fish and her husband actually had no idea they were eating something that contained deadly toxins.

Their daughter Ng Ai Lee, 51, said her 84-year-old father purchased the fish unknowingly from a fishmonger last Saturday as there were not much offerings remaining.

Despite having never heard of puffer fish or “drumstick fish” as it is known in Chinese, her father proceeded to buy it from the fishmonger, who visits their village in Kluang weekly in a van.

“My parents have been buying fish from the same fishmonger for many years so my father did not think twice about it.

“He would not have knowingly bought something so deadly to eat and put their lives in danger,” Ms Ng told The Star.