Hundreds flee Myanmar border town to Thailand after clashes break out

MAE SOT, Thailand – Hundreds of Myanmar civilians fled to western Thailand on April 20 after clashes broke out between Myanmar military and resistance forces near a bridge linking the two countries.

The Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge links the strategic border township of Myawaddy and Thailand’s Mae Sot district.

The fighting erupted more than a week after ethnic armed group Karen National Union (KNU) and its allies overran Myanmar military bases around Myawaddy – a key trading hub through which over US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) of trade passed in the fiscal year ending March 2024.

The military has been grappling with growing armed resistance since seizing power from the civilian government in a 2021 coup. Since October 2023, it has lost control of key territories near the China-Myanmar border to ethnic armed groups.

According to the KNU, troops from the Myanmar military’s Infantry Battalion 275 – whose base had been raided by KNU and allied groups– had sought refuge in an area near the Myanmar side of the bridge.

This bridge is one of the two linking Mae Sot and Myawaddy through which Thailand had sent its first tranche of aid in March 2024, as part of a plan to create a humanitarian corridor to Myanmar.

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted on X, formerly Twitter, on April 20 that he was “closely monitoring” the situation with concern.

“I do not desire to see any such clashes have any impact on the territorial integrity of Thailand, and we are ready to protect our borders and the safety of our people,” he wrote. “At the same time, we are also ready to provide humanitarian assistance if necessary.”

Thai media outlet Matichon reported that over 1,200 people Myanmar nationals fled to Thailand on the morning of April 20 amid bombardment by military aircraft.

Earlier, the KNU said it had blocked the advance of the junta’s reinforcements at the foot of the Dawna mountains in eastern Myanmar.

Even then, locals were on alert for air strikes by the military.

Some Myawaddy residents told The Straits Times they had sent their relatives over to Mae Sot for safety while they remained on alert in their half-empty Myanmar homes.

Beyond the battles against the junta, locals told ST they are unsure about the ensuing balance of power in Myawaddy.

Various ethnic Karen armed groups operate in the Myawaddy area. Myawaddy residents told ST the most visible troops within the town have so far belonged to the Karen National Army (KNA), a group which had up till January 2024 belonged to the junta-aligned Kayin state Border Guard Force.