BANGKOK - Resistance forces comprising the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allied groups said they captured the last junta outpost in the strategic Myanmar border town of Myawaddy on April 11, in one of the biggest setbacks for the military regime since the 2021 coup.

But this merely marks the beginning of what is expected to be a fraught period along the Thai-Myanmar border, and also one of the greatest tests of Thailand’s declared neutrality in the Myanmar crisis.