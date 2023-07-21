Hun Sen’s son Hun Manet leads final rally of Cambodian ruling party ahead of polls

PHNOM PENH – Mr Hun Manet, the Cambodian ruling party’s prime minister-in-waiting, launched hundreds of cars, tuk-tuks and motorcycles on Friday in a final political rally ahead of Cambodia’s general election on Sunday.

“History has shown that only the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has the ability to bring safety and peace to Cambodia,” he said in Phnom Penh’s Diamond Island district where the party’s supporters had massed.

His father, long-time prime minister Hun Sen, 70, was not present.

Mr Hun Manet also accused “extremist groups” of trying to ruin the upcoming election but said that Cambodian people have seen through the “dirty tricks”.

While the 45-year-old four-star general has been designated as the CPP’s future prime minister candidate, the party has not made clear when the political transition would occur.

The Cambodian authorities have been criticised for suppressing political opposition and dissent in the lead-up to Sunday’s poll.

Although 18 parties are taking part in this election, the strongest opposition party, the Candlelight Party, was disqualified over paperwork which the National Election Committee (NEC) said did not meet the criteria.

As a result, the CPP is expected to dominate this poll, just like it did in the previous general election in 2018, when it swept all 125 seats in the National Assembly.

A year before that, CPP’s strongest challenger, the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was dissolved over allegations that it was planning to topple the government.

Former CNRP leader Kem Sokha was convicted of treason in March and sentenced to 27 years of house arrest.

Following calls by some political activists to boycott this election or spoil votes in protest, the CPP-controlled National Assembly amended the election law to bar those who have not voted from taking part in future elections.

In addition, anyone who discourages others from voting can be fined five to 20 million riels (S$1,580 to S$6,300). The NEC said on July 11 that it could take legal action against those who encourage people to spoil their ballots.