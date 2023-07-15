Cambodia arrests two opposition members over ballot protest

PHNOM PENH - Two Cambodian opposition party members have been arrested for allegedly inciting voters to spoil ballots, officials said on Saturday, ahead of a national vote in which long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen is effectively running unopposed.

Ly Ry and Bun Kheit of the opposition Candlelight Party were arrested on Friday for “inciting people to destroy ballots”, said Interior Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak.

The authorities did not provide details on the allegations against the pair, but the spokesman said the authorities had “enough evidence” against them.

The kingdom votes in a general election on July 23 with Mr Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party running almost unopposed after the Candlelight Party, its main challenger, was barred from contesting on a technicality.

Candlelight Party spokesman Kimsour Phirith said he did not know when the two arrested officials issued the call to protest.

“We are monitoring the case,” he told AFP.

Recent election law amendments, ordered by Mr Hun Sen to counter calls for a poll boycott by opposition activists, ban anyone who fails to vote in the upcoming vote from running in future elections.

Obstructing the voting process or calling for voters to spoil ballots is also a criminal offence.

Rights groups accuse Mr Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for nearly four decades, of using the legal system to crush any opposition to his rule.

Mr Hun Sen is campaigning for re-election but is expected to pass on the leadership to Mr Hun Manet, his eldest son, in the future.

Scores of opposition politicians have been convicted and jailed during his time in power.

Opposition leader Kem Sokha was in March convicted of treason and sentenced to 27 years in prison over an alleged plot to topple Mr Hun Sen’s government. He is currently serving his sentence under house arrest.

Sam Rainsy, another opposition figure, has been living in exile in France since 2015 to avoid prison for convictions that he says are politically motivated. AFP