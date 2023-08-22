How much is her loan repayment? Malaysia primary maths exam question sparks debate on syllabus

A question on compound interest in a Malaysian examination paper for 11-year-olds has sparked serious debate on social media about the syllabus for mathematics taught in schools.

Mr Hasrizal Abdul Jamil, an educator, had reposted a photo of the Year 5 – the equivalent of Primary 5 in Singapore – question paper on his Facebook page.

One question goes: Mrs Zeti takes a loan of RM200,000 from a bank with a compound interest of 5 per cent per annum. Calculate the amount she has to pay after 3 years.

Along with the post, he said in Malay that “parents with young children will have to think of a way to educate their children in the future”. He went on to say that the syllabus was tough and “killing students’ interest to learn”.

A parent who goes by the username Aimi Nawi first posted the photo of the maths paper on Facebook on Aug 9.