‘What is the closest time to midnight?’: Maths question for kids causes confusion

On the face of it, it is a rather straightforward question.

But a maths question for children about time that was posted on social media has gone viral, racking up 1.4 million views after leaving people vacillating between more than one seemingly valid answer.

The problem was posted on Twitter by user @yawdmontweet from Jamaica, who said the question “hurt his head”.

The question was: “What is the closest time to midnight?”

The following options were provided as potential answers: A. 11.55am, B. 12.06am, C. 11.50am, and D. 12.03am.