Heavy rain causes floods in some parts of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR/SUBANG JAYA - Heavy rain caused floods in some Malaysian states on Sunday, with about 200 people in Selangor evacuating from their homes.

The operation to evacuate the victims began at 4.30am on Sunday, after local authorities received an emergency call, said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar.

Fourteen houses in Taman Semenyih Indah were flooded with water up to 1.5m and affecting 50 people, said Mr Ahmad Mukhlis.

However, the water level was gradually receding.

“In Kampung Bangi Lama, the team assisted in relocating some 50 people from 10 families after 10 houses were flooded up to the waist level. The water level was rising,” said Mr Ahmad Mukhlis in a statement.

One hundred victims in Kampung Bangi Lama relocated themselves to safer places and are currently housed at at the Kampung Bangi Village Community Management Council hall and Tadika Perpaduan Bangi Ria, he said.

Over in Perak, the the number of flood victims decreased to 272 people from 75 families on Sunday morning. This is as compared with 276 people from 76 families on Saturday night.

In a statement, the state disaster management committee secretariat said 73 people from 22 families in Hilir Perak were housed at the Padang Tembak multi-purpose hall. Fourty two victims from 10 families are housed at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council hall.

“The number of flood victims in Kerian still remains at 100 people from 24 families who are placed at SK Changkat Lobak and 57 people from 19 families are taking shelter at SK Alor,” it said.

The Irrigation and Drainage Department reported that the water in Sungai Bidor at Changkat Jong was at the danger level of 3.78m compared with the normal level of 2m. Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang was at the alert level of 13.16m.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon and night in all districts.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has also caused flash floods in Subang Jaya.