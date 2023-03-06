Fed up with floods, Johor’s Kota Tinggi traders want river deepened

KOTA TINGGI, Johor - Owners of businesses affected by the recent floods in Johor’s Kota Tinggi are urging the government to deepen the river that flows through the town.

They said the floods on March 1 marked the second time their businesses were badly affected this year. Johor was earlier inundated by floods in January.

An audio system shop owner, who only wanted to be known as Jackson, 50, said he believed the floods were preventable.

“You can see that the river wall is filled with untrimmed tall grass and rubbish, disrupting water flow and causing floods. How long do we have to live in fear and suffer like this? Please pity the people and do something about this river,” he said.

Mr Jackson said he had been operating in the same location for the past 22 years, but this was the biggest loss he had faced from the floods.

“Some of the damaged goods are worth RM3,000 (S$901). We did not manage to save some of the items, thinking that the flood earlier this year was the end of it,” he said.

Cosmetic shop owner Omar Misrat, 53, said he suffered RM5,000 in losses as the water destroyed the wooden furniture in his shop, including the partition walls.

“The shop needs to be repaired, which is impossible right now. I am not sure when to reopen due to the uncertain weather.

“Luckily, I live above my shop so I managed to save some of the items during the heavy downpour last Wednesday,” he said.

He pointed out that Kota Tinggi town was one of the low-lying areas in the Kota Tinggi district.

“The water came from Sungai Bang, a Johor river tributary. We hope the government can do something like conducting regular clean-ups,” he added.

Restaurant owner Mr Agus Rubianto, 53, said he had to discard some of the damaged furniture in his shop on Sunday.

“When I came to check my restaurant at around 6am, I noticed the water had started to recede, so I called some of my workers to help with the clean-up.

“Some of the wooden furniture had been soaked with floodwaters for so long that it had started to rot and smell,” he said.