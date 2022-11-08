G-20 host Indonesia has ‘strong impression’ Putin will skip Bali summit

JAKARTA – Russian President Vladimir Putin may miss next week’s Group of 20 (G-20) leaders’ summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told reporters on Monday.

Mr Widodo said a conversation with Mr Putin last week left him with a “strong impression” that the Russian leader would not attend the meeting in Bali, which is expected to be dominated by tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Indonesian foreign ministry and presidential palace did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

As G-20 host, Indonesia has resisted pressure from Western countries and Ukraine to disinvite Russia from the leaders’ summit and expel it from the group, saying it does not have the authority to do so without a consensus among all members.

Mr Widodo emphasised in an interview with the Financial Times that Russia remains welcome at the summit, which he feared was being overshadowed by a “very worrying” rise in international tensions.

“The G-20 is not meant to be a political forum. It’s meant to be about economics and development,” he said.

Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has said he will not take part if Mr Putin does.

Several other world leaders, including United States President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, are expected to attend. REUTERS