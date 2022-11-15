France’s Macron, China’s Xi intent on preventing use of nuclear arms in Ukraine conflict

BALI - French President Emmanuel Macron and China President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their firm position on preventing the use of nuclear arms in the war in Ukraine, the French Presidency said on Tuesday.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit of leaders on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Mr Macron and Mr Xi Jinping also discussed financial support for developing economies, the French presidency said.

“They expressed their determination to move forward with the implementation of a common debt framework, and raised the particularly urgent case of Zambia,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

China is Zambia’s largest bilateral creditor, accounting for 75 per cent of what the country owes to nations, including France and India.

Creditors are closely monitoring how China is managing debt negotiations around the world. REUTERS