China's Xi returns to global stage at G-20 after Covid-19 isolation

BEIJING - China’s Xi Jinping was the leader everyone wanted to meet at this week’s G-20 summit, where he took centre stage in a carefully choreographed appearance after three years of self-imposed pandemic isolation.

President Xi strode into Tuesday’s G-20 summit the morning after a three-hour meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden in which they promised to dial down the rhetoric and work to close the yawning gap between the two powers.

With smiles and handshakes - as well as promises of fresh talks on climate change and trade - Mr Xi appeared keen to paint himself as a magnanimous diplomat ready to confront global challenges and build bridges.

“Xi Jinping is certainly working to make up for lost time on the international stage,” said Mr Daniel Russel, Vice-President at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York, adding that Mr Xi’s burst of diplomacy resembled a “charm offensive”.

“The Biden-Xi summit raised hopes that the two powers might now be willing to separate their global responsibilities from their bilateral differences.”

Also on Mr Xi’s checklist of world leaders to schmooze are Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo - the G-20 summit host - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida.

And the conspicuous absence of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin - isolated on the world stage because of his brutal war in Ukraine - solidifies Mr Xi’s place as the prime global counterweight to the US-led international order.

Mr Xi and Mr Biden both entered their tete-a-tete in Bali from a position of strength - the former secured a historic third term as China’s top leader at the Communist Party Congress last month, and the latter’s Democratic Party exceeded expectations in the US midterm elections.

Flanked by foreign policy and political figures from his reshuffled Communist Party top brass, Mr Xi did not waver on Beijing’s hardline position on Taiwan and told Mr Biden it was the “core of China’s core interests” and an “insurmountable red line in US-China relations”.

Nor did he appear to make any clear concessions on the Ukraine war or North Korea’s weapons tests.

“(Biden’s) prime emphasis is still prevention of US-China military conflict,” said professor of international relations Shi Yinhong at Renmin University in Beijing and an adviser to China’s State Council.

‘Trying to thread a needle’