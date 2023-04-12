Former PM Najib’s fate over royal pardon up to the ‘court of compassion’, says Malaysia law minister

PUTRAJAYA - Whether or not Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak receives a royal pardon is now in the hands of the “court of compassion”, said law minister Azalina Othman Said on Wednesday.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Law and Institutional Reform said that political party Umno, which they both belong to, no longer had a part to play as all legal avenues had been exhausted and that Malaysia’s King has the final say.

“There is no other legal procedure left, only the court of compassion, meaning it’s at the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and we cannot force it,” she told reporters after the launch of a public information website on disputes involving the so-called “Sulu heirs” on Wednesday.

Last Friday, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party was appealing to the king to consider granting a royal pardon to Najib.

This followed the Umno supreme council’s decision to ask the King to consider granting a royal pardon to Najib as per Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution on April 8.

The request for a pardon drew significant criticism, with former minister in the Prime Minister’s department (parliament and law) Wan Junaidi Jaafar claiming that Umno had no legal standing to submit the appeal on Najib’s behalf on Monday.

Malaysia’s sixth prime minister Najib has served eight months of a 12-year jail term for graft convictions in a case linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK