Daughter of Malaysia’s jailed former PM Najib sad that dad will be spending Raya in prison

The daughter of jailed former Malaysian premier Najib Razak, Ms Nooryana Najwa Najib, is sad that her father will not be able to spend Hari Raya with the family.

In an interview with Malay daily Utusan Malaysia, Ms Nooryana said Najib has voiced his sadness of being in prison while the Muslim community celebrates Raya later this month.

“As a child, it is challenging to see my father fasting alone in prison. But it is sadder when we have to face the reality that there is a huge possibility that daddy will spend this year’s Raya in prison,” she said.

She added if Najib had faced a fair system, she would feel more at peace.

Ms Nooryana had previously shared on social media of the family’s wish to break fast with her father.

In her latest post on her Instagram, dated April 10, she posted a picture of the Kajang prison walls - where Najib is currently incarcerated - with the caption: “Distance simply means separation in place but never in connection. Hearts remain inseparable.”

This comes as Umno is redoubling efforts to push for the release of Najib, its former president, after he exhausted his legal appeals against conviction in a corruption case linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He remains in jail, serving a 12-year sentence for misappropriating RM42 million (S$12.7 million) from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

Najib has also applied for a royal pardon from Malaysia’s King, which, if granted, would see him released without serving the full 12-year term.

However, Najib still faces dozens of other charges related to the financial scandal surrounding 1MDB, including a criminal breach of trust charge involving RM6.6 billion.