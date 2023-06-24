Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin takes govt to task over pricier goods, weak ringgit

PAGOH – The price of goods is now more expensive thanks to the dip in the value of the ringgit, says Perikatan Nasional chairman and former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Other currencies are getting stronger but our ringgit value is falling, causing prices of goods such as a kilogram of meat to see a spike,” he added.

Mr Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh MP, said this in his speech before handing over 52 cows to villages under his constituency in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations at Bukit Pasir, on Saturday.

He said that although the unity government had been in power for over six months now, there had been no improvement made to help the people.

“Some say that they (unity government) are new and should be given 100 days to see improvement but it is already more than 200 days,” he added.

Mr Muhyiddin said people were still facing hardship and that there had not been any concrete effort made by the government to control prices of goods. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK