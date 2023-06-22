Malaysians cut back on imported goods as ringgit weakens

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysians are cutting back on imported consumer goods and switching to cheaper, locally-made alternatives due to the weaker ringgit.

Year-to-date, the ringgit has weakened against the US dollar by 5.5 per cent, trading at RM4.6450 at Thursday’s close.

In the past 12 months, the ringgit has fluctuated between a high of RM4.7479 to the greenback in November 2022 and a low RM4.2435 in January 2023.

The falling ringgit has translated into higher prices for imported goods, which has hurt demand from consumers.

Ms Engku Kay said comparing prices has become the norm for her.

“I am now buying cheaper product compared to before, as long as the quality of the product is not compromised.

“For instance, I used to buy international clothing brands like Zara, but after the rising prices, I have switched to purchasing local brands such as Kree that is 80 per cent cheaper,” said the 41-year-old business owner.

Malaysia’s import growth of consumption goods has already slowed in the first five months of this year, growing an average of 1.1 per cent year-on-year, compared to a 20.1 per cent y-o-y increase for the same period in 2022, Maybank IB chief economist Suhaimi Ilias said.

After a volatile trend in the first five months of 2023, he expects imports of consumer goods to be weak for the rest of the year due to the higher inflation and interest rate environment as well as weak ringgit, reflecting cautious consumer sentiment and thus spending.

He said about 45 per cent of Malaysia’s imported consumer goods are food and beverage products. Others include clothing, cars, footwear, furniture and furnishings.

Businesses are also curtailing their imports in order to avoid building up unsold inventory, Mr Suhaimi said. But not all sectors can afford to so.

Mr Anand M, who owns an Indian garment shop in Kuala Lumpur, said it is important for his business to replenish inventory and display new items to attract shoppers. The weaker ringgit has meant higher freight charges for his garments which are imported from India, and he has had to absorb these costs, which impacts his bottom line.

“Malaysia is a very price-conscious market and it is tough for us to pass the higher cost to customers. In the fashion business, it is important to also replenish our inventory as we cannot just showcase the old stocks,” he said.

The weaker ringgit is expected to cause consumer spending growth in 2023 to fall below the annual average of 7 per cent, said Bank Muamalat Malaysia chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid.

Some businesses have taken the opportunity to offer cheaper local products as substitutes for pricier imported products.