Election challenges could taint legitimacy of Indonesia’s Prabowo presidency: Analysts

JAKARTA – Challenges against the results of Indonesia’s Feb 14 presidential polls will dominate headlines in the coming days, but they are unlikely to stand in the way of Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto’s ascension to the presidential office come October.

Still, claims of election fraud from the losing candidates could chip away at the legitimacy of Mr Prabowo’s future administration, and political observers have said that Indonesia’s new leaders will have to work on bringing the country together and preventing a fragmented government.