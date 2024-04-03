Eight sick from food poisoning after eating mussels in Port Dickson; two in intensive care

PORT DICKSON - Eight cases of food poisoning, believed to have been caused by eating mussels, have been reported in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan Health Department director Harlina Abdul Rashid said two people have been admitted into the intensive care unit of the district hospital after they experienced paralysis.

“Five others have been warded for treatment and one individual was given outpatient treatment,” she said on April 2, adding that the first case was reported on April 1.

Dr Harlina said the eight were from different families and had eaten mussels they bought from two markets in the Port Dickson district.

They then began having headaches, numbness in their hands and feet and muscle weakness.

She said the state health and fisheries departments have begun investigating, with samples of the mussels sent for analysis.

“We have also reached out to other health facilities to see if they received cases of food poisoning from the consumption of mussels or other bivalves,” she said.

Dr Harlina also advised those with similar symptoms after consuming mussels or other bivalves to seek treatment immediately. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK