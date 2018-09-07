DPM Teo Chee Hean in Sarawak as part of Malaysia visit

KUCHING • Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean was in Kuching, Sarawak, yesterday as part of his ongoing working visit to Malaysia.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, was hosted to lunch by Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Abdul Rahman Johari yesterday.

Mr Teo and Mr Abang Johari reaffirmed the strong relations between Singapore and Sarawak, rooted in longstanding people-to-people ties and many common interests.

They agreed to continue expanding cooperation for mutual benefit in areas such as tourism, including cruise tourism, education, biodiversity research and the digital economy, among others.

While in Kuching, Mr Teo also called on the Sarawak Governor, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, and exchanged views on developments in Malaysia and the region.

Mr Teo thanked Mr Abdul Taib for his continued support and efforts to strengthen Singapore-Sarawak relations.

Mr Teo was hosted to dinner in the evening by the Sarawak Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, Datuk Abdul Karim Hamzah.

Today, Mr Teo will meet senior Sarawak business and media personalities, before flying to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.