DPM Teo Chee Hean on working visit to Malaysia from Tuesday

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will make a working visit to Malaysia from Tuesday (Sept 4), stopping in Kuala Lumpur, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, will call on Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur.

He is also scheduled to meet Minister of Defence Mohamad Sabu, Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng, as well as other Malaysian political and business leaders in the capital.

In East Malaysia, DPM Teo will call on Sarawak Governor Abdul Taib Mahmud and be hosted to lunch by Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Abdul Rahman Johari in Kuching.

He will also travel to Kota Kinabalu, where he will call on Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin and be hosted to dinner by Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal. DPM Teo will also visit the Sepanggar Naval Base while in Kota Kinabalu.

On the working visit, which ends on Sunday (Sept 9), DPM Teo will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan; Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann; and Mr Christopher de Souza, chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Home Affairs and Law; as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.