‘Come to Parliament more often to understand govt’s South China Sea stand’: Anwar to Muhyiddin

SHAH ALAM - Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should attend Parliament more often to understand the government’s stance over the ongoing issue involving China on Petronas’ exploration in the South China Sea, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Datuk Seri Anwar said the Perikatan Nasional chairman and Pagoh MP did not understand the government’s stand on the matter after he recently criticised Mr Anwar for being ready to negotiate with China.

“This is the problem with the Opposition head. He was not present in Parliament, he did not listen to our views, read our statements and comments.

“I have said consistently that the Petronas’ Carigali project will be continued. That area belongs to us.

“But now, China says no, this is an overlapping region. I said okay if that’s the case. Let’s talk,” said Mr Anwar after launching a programme at a People’s Housing Project in Shah Alam on Saturday morning.

“If we are not going to discuss, are we going to war then?” he questioned.

The Prime Minsiter also said that he never gave an indication of giving way towards China’s demands.

“We will proceed with Petronas’ exploration project. Full stop.”

On Friday, Mr Muhyiddin criticised Mr Anwar’s supposed readiness to negotiate with China on Petronas’ exploration in the South China Sea, saying that it undermined the country’s territorial sovereignty.

Mr Muhyiddin said Mr Anwar’s remarks on negotiating with China indicated indirect recognition of China’s claims.

On Tuesday, Mr Anwar said in a speech in Parliament that while Petronas would continue its activities, Malaysia was open to negotiations on Beijing’s concerns.

Mr Anwar said Malaysia saw it as its territory and Petronas would continue its activities, but was open to negotiations with China’s claims.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in Hague ruled that China’s “nine-dash line” – where Petronas currently operates – had no legal basis.

Others who lay claim to the area were Brunei, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK