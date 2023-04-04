PM Anwar says Petronas project in South China Sea is in Malaysian territory

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday said he had told China that an exploration project by state energy company Petronas in the South China Sea was within Malaysian waters, in a reference to an overlapping claim in the area by Beijing.

China was worried that “Petronas has carried out a major activity at an area that is also claimed by China”, Datuk Seri Anwar said in response to a parliamentary question about his discussions on the South China Sea during his visit to China last week.

“I stressed... that Malaysia sees the area as Malaysian territory, therefore Petronas will continue its exploration activities there,” he said, without specifying the offshore project or location.

But if China feels this is their right, Malaysia is open to negotiations, Mr Anwar said, reiterating comments made earlier this week.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its territory via a “nine-dash line” on its maps, which cuts into the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry will issue a protest note if there are “collisions” between Malaysian and Chinese vessels in the area, Mr Anwar said.

The Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur was not immediately available for comment.

Speaking separately at a Finance Ministry monthly gathering on Tuesday, Mr Anwar said an investment of RM25.5 billion (S$7.7 billion) by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and RM170 billion by China in Malaysia has a snowball effect, with many countries showing interest in investing in the country.

“If you just wait for investment, but don’t prepare the skills, machinery and infrastructure, this will be a problem. When they (investors) come, the need for infrastructure will increase,” he said.

Mr Anwar, who is also finance minister, said investment in Malaysia is increasing owing to the stable political system and clear government policies, as well as efforts made by government officers in attracting foreign investments. REUTERS