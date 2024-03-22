College student beaten to death over smartphone charger in Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU - A hostel student is believed to have been beaten to death over a misunderstanding at a vocational college in Lahad Datu in Malaysia.

The 17-year-old was found unconscious at around 6.50am in one of the dorm rooms on March 22.

Lahad Datu Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Rohan Shah Ahmad said a police report was received from the college director about the matter.

“Medical officials who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead there,” he said in a statement.

He added that according to initial reports, the victim was found unconscious on the floor of one of the dorm rooms before he was pronounced dead.

“There were injuries and bruises on the victim’s body. We believe this happened due to a misunderstanding between the victim and other students,” said AC Rohan.

He said 13 students, between the ages of 16 and 19, were arrested to facilitate investigations while a smartphone charger was confiscated.

AC Rohan said the incident is believed to be over a phone charger.

“Do not speculate and leave the police to do our investigations,” he said, adding that the police were probing the case from all angles.

This incident is being investigated for murder. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK