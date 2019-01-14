Clip of Johor Menteri Besar being stopped from riding with Johor Sultan, PM Mahathir goes viral

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A video clip, showing Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian being stopped from getting into a Proton Saga car, has gone viral on social media.

The car was being driven by Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar to send Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad back to the airport.

In the 31-second clip, it showed that both Sultan Ibrahim and Dr Mahathir sat in the driver and front passenger seat respectively, while Mr Osman was seen at the back and had opened the left passenger door, trying to enter.

However, he was stopped by a man, wearing a military uniform, believed to be Sultan Ibrahim's military aide de camp.

Mr Osman was then seen uttering a few words to the two leaders.

The incident happened after Dr Mahathir held an audience with Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Serene last Thursday (Jan 11).

The meeting lasted one and a half hours.

Sultan Ibrahim then personally drove Dr Mahathir back to the Senai International Airport in a first-generation Proton Saga, which the premier had gifted to the Ruler's father, way back in 1985.

The video, which was uploaded by Ops Johor on its Facebook page, garnered 599 comments, 935 shares and 185,000 views on social media as of noon on Saturday.