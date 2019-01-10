Johor's Sultan Ibrahim drives Malaysian PM Mahathir to airport in classic Proton Saga

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - It was a drive down memory lane when Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar took the wheel of a first-generation Proton Saga and drove Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed to the Senai International Airport on Thursday (Jan 10).

The vehicle was presented to the Ruler's father about 34 years ago.

Sultan Ibrahim personally drove Tun Dr Mahathir about 25km from Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru to the airport after their 90-minute meeting at the palace.

The sky-blue car, bearing the number plate Proton 1, was presented by Dr Mahathir to the late Sultan Iskandar in 1985, when the late state ruler reigned as Malaysia's King.

Proton, the national car company, was the brainchild and pet project of Dr Mahathir's during his first tenure as prime minister from 1981 to 2003.

This was the first time that Dr Mahathir and Sultan Ibrahim met in Johor since the Pakatan Harapan coalition won the general election in May last year.

According to a source from the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting was held following a request by Sultan Ibrahim a few weeks ago, but what was discussed remains unknown.