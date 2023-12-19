Climate change is making coffee more bitter and expensive

DAK LAK, Vietnam – For coffee lovers, the brew of the future is shaping up to be bitter and pricey, as climate change parches the world’s key growing regions.

Increasingly erratic weather is putting crops at risk globally. Hardier varieties are expected to fare better, and for coffee that means strong, earthy robusta. But in Vietnam, the top producer of these beans, alarm bells are ringing.

“We have to dig deeper to get water,” Ms Tran Thi Lien, 46, said at her 1ha farm in Dak Lak province in the country’s Central Highlands. “Some years, we don’t have enough water for irrigation. And some years, there’s too much rain.”

Tougher growing conditions have led Vietnamese farmers to question the value of coffee as a cash crop, with some pulling out their trees to plant black pepper and durian, a fruit popular across South-east Asia and with Chinese consumers.

Reduced supply has already pushed the robusta price in 2023 to the highest level since at least 2008 – and still, rising temperatures mean future production will fall short.

Coffee is a roughly US$200 billion (S$266 billion) industry that stretches from small farms across Brazil or Indonesia to roasters and makers of end products, such as Nestle.

Traditionally, sellers like chain Starbucks favour the milder, more aromatic arabica variety, whereas robusta is used for instant coffee.

But consumers are going to have to get used to a different taste.

A 2022 study of tropical cash crops that included arabica, as well as avocado and cashew, found that the bean was most vulnerable to climate change, with regions suitable for its production shrinking globally primarily due to increased heat.

Researchers found that it would be necessary to adapt, including by replacing arabica with hardier robusta.

Nestle, the Swiss maker of Nespresso and Nescafe, is among those grappling with the change.

“Estimates show that 30 years from now, basically 50 per cent of coffee lands as we know them today will not be viable for coffee production any more” if climate change isn’t tackled, Mr Philipp Navratil, global head of Nestle’s coffee strategic business unit, said during an interview on a tour of some of the Vietnamese farms that supply the coffee giant.

Nestle is a major consumer of robusta – around the world, consumers drink more than 6,000 cups of Nescafe every second. It spends US$700 million each year to buy around a quarter of Vietnam’s coffee production.

In 2022, it said it would invest over one billion Swiss francs (S$1.5 billion) by 2030 to encourage growers supplying its Nescafe brand to use more sustainable farming methods as extreme weather threatens crops, and to adapt. That includes replacing existing trees with varieties that can better cope with climate change.