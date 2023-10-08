Change or be changed, Malaysia’s CID director tells police officers

SELANGOR – Either you change or you will be changed – that was the message from a senior Malaysian police official to some of the country’s officers.

“Now you listen to these words coming from your director; not your officer in charge of criminal investigations (OCCI), not even your KP (state police chief),” Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director, Commissioner Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, told officers on Friday.

“Don’t waste time by just coming here to sit, then when you go back, you turn back to old habits.

“Change or you will be changed. I am not asking for money, I just want you to work,” said Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily in an address to CID officers at Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang.

He went on to say that he has no use for officers who are interested only in their own personal gain.

“The spirit isn’t into dignifying the force, but filling their own throats and bellies. You would be willing to sell the life of your teammate all for the money that you get from syndicates. In other words, they will be those that will kill one another just for money,” he said.

“A sarjan (sergeant) that can own an Alphard, a Vellfire or a Mercedes; do you ask questions? Has the asset declaration been done,” added Comm Mohd Shuhaily, who said that even superior officers were also involved in such wrongdoings.

Commissioner Mohd Shuhaily also said that promotions for such officers would be stopped.

“If any one of the 130 KBSJD (Criminal Investigations Department chiefs) that are here still fail to follow such orders, I will transfer you out, and I will also add a note saying ‘not recommended for any rank’ because you are not worthy of any responsibilities to manage others with higher ranks.

“You can’t even handle your own rank so why should I promote you and recommend you for promotion?” he said.

A video of Commissioner Mohd Shuhaily’s speech posted on the official Malaysian police TikTok page has garnered likes and reshares.

Comments on the video praised the candid and direct language he used, with many also saying that they respected his sternness in addressing the issue. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK