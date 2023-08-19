15 Malaysian cops, two public prosecutors arrested in Seremban entertainment outlet raid

KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian police officer and 14 personnel were detained following a raid at an entertainment outlet in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, on Saturday.

Also held were two deputy public prosecutors (DPPs).

They were detained at about 2.30am by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) in Wisma Punca Emas in Seremban.

Based on a police report circulating on Telegram, only one police personnel tested negative for drugs following a urine test.

The police officer and personnel were from Nilai Narcotic Crime Investigation Division (NCID), Tamping NCID, Seremban Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division, Seremban district police headquarters and Negeri Sembilan state police headquarters.

The two DPPs worked in Shah Alam and Negeri Sembilan respectively.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 15(1)(a) of Malaysia’s Dangerous Drugs Act, involving the suspected consumption of drugs not restricted to opium and cannabis.

Based on the JIPS report, 14 of the police personnel and the two DPPs tested positive for ketamine, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Ahmad Dzaffir Yussof confirmed that the raid was conducted by Bukit Aman and Negeri Sembilan police.

Investigations are ongoing. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK